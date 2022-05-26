Ray Liotta passed away on a shocking note at the age of 67 in his sleep. As per reports, "the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting his latest film Dangerous Waters alongside Saffron Burrows." Meanwhile, he was best known for essaying Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, Henry Hill in Goodfellas and Tommy Vercetti in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Cocaine Bear: Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich and Others Board Elizabeth Banks' Directorial.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Ray Liotta has passed away at age 67 pic.twitter.com/NWhrLSPsoj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 26, 2022

