Bruce Willis is one of the most iconic action stars of all time. Having been in some of the best action films of all time, he has given us some really great characters. Having been in movies like Pulp Fiction and Last Man Standing, you can say Willis definitely has had quite the enjoyable career. While all those of his films are popular, the one franchise that had the most impact has been Die Hard. Bruce Willis Joins Michael Rooker to Star in Film Adaptation of Corrective Measures.

In Die Hard, Willis plays the role of John McClane, a cop who is constantly put into life and death situations, but won’t give up. Having starred in five of those movies, the franchise clearly has had a massive impact on action films. So to celebrate Bruce Willis’s 67th birthday, we are ranking all five Die Hard films from worst to best. Sanak: Before Vidyut Jammwal’s Action-Thriller, Did You Know Bruce Willis’ Die Hard Had Also Inspired an Aamir Khan Movie? (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Not the best of the franchise, but definitely enjoyable, the movie sees John reunite with his estranged son Jack. The father and son dynamic here is what makes this rather dull film enjoyable. While the action is fun too, it just lacked the same charm that made the previous films so good.

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

The third film in the series, it sees Willis share the screen with Samuel L Jackson which adds a nice buddy cop element to the movie. Seeing McClane at the lowest point of his life, a shopkeeper saves him during the first challenge of a twisted game of Simon Says. The film is a hilarious and action-filled trip around New York with Jeremy Irons giving a great villainous performance.

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Taking place two years after the first film, Die Hard 2 sees things go wrong again on Christmas Eve. With the terrorists taking over the airport and McClane’s wife about to land, he has to his best to get rid of them. It’s classic Die Hard that really will get your adrenaline going.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

This movie got a lot of flack around release for being PG-13, but I think it’s a really great action film in its own right. Seeing John McClane take on cyber terrorists alongside her daughter’s boyfriend, the movie really does a great job at creating spectacle.

Die Hard (1988)

The classic of the classics, we have finally reached on Die Hard. Seeing McClane take out terrorists and face off against Alan Rickman’s iconic Hans Gruber, this movie is everything you could want from an action film. It’s one of Willis’ best and is the gold standard of what can be achieved when it comes to action. Also, yes, Die Hard is a Christmas film.

We hope that Willis someday returns to this franchise and brings it back in a new and exciting way. With this we finish off the list and wish Bruce Willis a very happy birthday.

