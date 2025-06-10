The literary world has lost one of its finest thriller writers with the passing of Frederick Forsyth on 9 June 2025. The beloved British author died at his home in Jordans, Buckinghamshire, following a brief illness. He was 86. Forsyth leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having penned some of the most gripping thrillers of the modern era, including The Day of the Jackal, The Odessa File, The Fourth Protocol, The Negotiator and The Deceiver. Bill Aitken Dies: Noted Scottish-Born Travel Author, Known for His Writings on Indian Mountains, Rivers and Railways, Passes Away at 90.

Born on 25 August 1938 in Ashford, Kent, Forsyth was educated at Tonbridge School before completing his National Service as an RAF pilot. He later joined Reuters as a correspondent and became a BBC reporter, covering conflicts in Africa and Europe - experiences that would provide rich material for his future novels.

His writing career began with The Biafra Story (1969), a non-fiction account of the Nigerian Civil War. However, it was his 1971 debut novel The Day of the Jackal that catapulted him to fame, winning the Edgar Award for Best Novel. Other iconic works followed, including The Odessa File (1972), The Dogs of War (1974) and The Fourth Protocol (1984), many of which were adapted into successful films. A sequel to The Odessa File, titled Revenge of Odessa and co-written with Tony Kent, is scheduled for release this September.

Forsyth's contributions to literature earned him numerous accolades, including the Crime Writers' Association's Diamond Dagger (2012) for lifetime achievement and a CBE in 2024 for services to literature.

As we remember this great writer with reverence, let's look at five movies from Hollywood that were adapted from his popular novels and where it is possible to watch them online.

1. The Day of the Jackal (1973)

A Still From The Day of the Jackal

Two years after his first best-selling novel came out, Fred Zinnemann made this thriller about an assassin only known as 'The Jackal' who is hired to kill the President of France. At the same time, Deputy Commissioner Claude Lebel and his team do their best to stop the political killing from happening. The film stars Edward Fox and Michel Lonsdale, and is still considered one of the best-made thrillers ever. A Malayalam movie, August 1, starring Mammootty in the lead, came out in 1988, and it was an unofficial remake of this film. The late Captain Raju had played the assassin in the movie. The Day of the Jackal can be rented on Prime Video.

2. The Odessa File (1974)

A Still From The Odessa File

Hollywood again waited for two years after Forsyth's second novel came out to make it a movie. The Odessa File, directed by Ronald Neame, was about a reporter who tries to uncover Odessa, a secret organisation formed by former Nazis which is developing a missile guidance system for Nasserist Egypt. The movie had starred Jon Voight, Mary Tamm, Maximilian Schell and Maria Schell. Unlike The Day of the Jackal, The Odessa File, however, did not win over critics. The Odessa File can be rented on Prime Video.

3. The Dogs of War (1980)

A Still From The Dogs of War

Adapted from Frederick Forsyth's 1974 best-selling novel of the same name, The Dogs of War is a war-thriller directed by John Irvin. Christopher Walken and Tom Berenger lead the cast. The movie revolves around a band of mercenaries hired to infiltrate a fictional African nation and cause a coup so that a British oligarch can exploit the country's platinum deposits. The Dogs of War is considered an underrated gem these days. The Dogs of War can be rented on Prime Video.

4. The Fourth Protocol (1987)

A Still From The Fourth Protocol

Directed by John Mackenzie, The Fourth Protocol is based on the author's 1984 novel of the same name. Starring the great Michael Caine in the lead along with a pre-Bond fame Pierce Brosnan, the plot revolves around a KGB mastermind's plot to detonate a nuclear bomb near a US airbase to strain the relationship between the USA and the UK and an MI agent's efforts to find and stop him. The Fourth Protocol is available to watch for free on Dailymotion and YouTube.

5. The Jackal (1997)

A Still From The Jackal

This thriller draws loose inspiration from The Day of the Jackal, with Bruce Willis starring as the eponymous assassin - this time hired to kill the First Lady - while Richard Gere plays an IRA marksman assigned to stop him. Though it failed to match the critical acclaim of the 1973 adaptation, the film remains an entertaining action thriller. The Jackal is currently available for streaming in India on JioHotstar. ‘We Love You’: Demi Moore Celebrates Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday With Family, Shares Adorable Photos From Intimate Bash.

PS: There is also an acclaimed mini-series called The Day of the Jackal, starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, which is also streaming in India on JioHotstar.

There were also two made-for-television movies: Icon (2005), based on Frederick Forsyth's 1996 novel of the same name, and Avenger (2006), adapted from his 2003 novel of the same name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).