A new sci-fi action film titled Corrective Measures has been announced, which will be based on Grant Chastain's graphic novel of the same name. Set to premiere in spring 2022, the movie will star Hollywood actors Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker. According to Variety, Sean Patrick O'Reilly of 'Howard Lovecraft' and 'The Kingdom of Madness' will write, direct and produce the film, which will be set in San Tiburon, the world's most dangerous maximum-security penitentiary.

The plot will follow the monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains incarcerated in the prison, including wealthy genius Julius "The Lobe" Loeb (Willis) and corrupt warden Devlin (Rooker), who is after The Lobe's riches. Dan Payne and Brennan Mejia appear as Payback and Diego Diaz respectively in the film, they increase tension between inmates and staff until anarchy erupts. Tom Cavanagh, Kat Ruston, Kevin Zegers and Hayley Sales also are also part of the star cast.

MastersFX president and CEO Todd Masters will head the character design. Michelle O'Reilly and Arcana Productions LLC produce; Jas Boparai, Corey Large, Johnny Messner, Steven Eads and The Exchange will executive produce.

"We're excited to be harnessing the creative talent of Sean Patrick O'Reilly, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker and Todd Masters to bring this celebrated comic book series to life," said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi."

He further added, "'Corrective Measures' is a powerfully authentic and captivating sci-fi action film that speaks to our unwavering commitment to provide the Tubi audience with a broad array of compelling original content."

"'Corrective Measures' is a project I've been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana's graphic novel series for a long time. Overseeing this project from script to screen has been an incredible journey, and to have my live-action directing debut at this level with so many talented cast and crew is truly a dream come true." said O'Reilly. He continued, "Directing, writing and producing 'Corrective Measures' was such an incredible experience and I cannot think of a better partner than Fox and Tubi for Arcana's launch into live action productions." As per Variety, Nat McCormick of The Exchange negotiated the deal and will be selling the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.

