Mad Max: Fury Road actress Charlize Theron said that she "didn't feel safe" after a huge row with co-star Tom Hardy during filming for the 2015 blockbuster. The 46-year-old actress has apologised "profusely" for their infamous on-set rows while shooting the 2015 post-apocalyptic blockbuster - which they have both opened up about in the past - and she admitted their behaviour was "not a conducive working environment", reports femalefirst.co.uk. Tom Holland Reveals One of the Three Spider-Man Actors Wore a ‘Fake Ass’ in Spider-Man No Way Home.

In Kyle Buchanan's new book 'Blood, Sweat Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road' - as quoted by USA Today - she said: "It was like two parents in the front of the car. "We were either fighting or we were icing each other - I don't know which one is worse - and (our co-stars) had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! It was not a conducive working environment… I apologise profusely." Oppenheimer: First Look at Cillian Murphy as the Theoretical Physicist From Christopher Nolan’s Biopic Revealed! (View Pic).

Camera operator Mark Goellnicht recalled a moment Tom, 44, showed up three hours late to filming, with Charlize branding him "disrespectful" and demanding he paid the huge fine. He added: "He charged up to her and said, 'What did you say to me?' He was quite aggressive. "She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point, because then she said, 'I want someone as protection.' She then had a producer that was assigned to be with her all the time."

Theron described producer Doug Mitchell as "a man forgiving another man", and said she wanted a woman in a position of power to "maybe equalise" some of the tension. She said: "It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalise some of it. "A lot of what I felt was coming my way from Doug was … oh, [screw] it. I'll just say it. It was a man forgiving another man for really bad behavior, and I didn't feel safe."

Producer Denise Di Novi was called in to help, but Tom branded the idea Charlize was "intimidated" by him as "b*******". He said: "Charlize is an intense woman. Very intense, actually. In a good way. I mean, look at her in 'Monster' - that's not somebody walking in the park. "You don't just summon up that kind of authenticity without bringing a tremendous wealth of artistic ability. She's a very serious actor. So, I don't see why she would ever be intimidated by me or in any way feel frightened. I think that was more b*******."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).