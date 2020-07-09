It looks like Chris Evans and Lily James are the new 'it'couple in Hollywood. While it's still unclear if the duo are dating but going by their recent outings, it sure seems like something is brewing between the two. A few days ago, we saw the duo hanging out in London and arriving at Evans' hotel together. In a new set of pictures that is now going viral, Evans and can be spotted with Lily James in a park and the duo are also seen eating ice cream. Well, that sounds like a cute romantic date doesn't it. Chris Evans and Lily James Spark Dating Rumours After Getting Spotted Together in London (View Pics).

In the pictures that are now going viral, Chris and Lily can be seen having a great time . The duo are seen enjoying a laugh and are deep into a conversation in few pictures. Looking at these snaps, netizens have surely gone into a tizzy and are glad to see their favorite actors come together. In their recent date, the duo were seen wearing masks and following the coronavirus guidelines.

Check Out Chris Evans and Lily James' Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram More 📸 : Chris Evans and @lilyjamesofficial in London A post shared by Chris Evans Fanpage (@charmingcevans) on Jul 8, 2020 at 10:55am PDT

Here's a Picture of Chris Evans and Lily James Enjoying a Ice Cream!

From these pictures, it sure looks something is brewing between this adorable duo and well we certainly can't wait for things to get official. On the work front, both Chris and Lily are exceptional actors and have starred in several big films. While the former is a Marvel star, Lily has been a Disney princess. Chris recently retired from his role as Captain America and is now trying his hands at other genres. Looking at these snaps, we surely want to see this duo in a romantic drama soon!

