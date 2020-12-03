Christopher Nolan's Tenet is one of the most ambitious projects that the filmmaker has ever worked upon. After all, he invested over 20 years in conceiving the idea for the film and worked on the script from 2014 onwards. And while the movie, after being delayed thrice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hit the U.K. and U.S. screens in August and September, it is all set to release in India on December 4. However, even before that happens, Tenet has been leaked online and is unfortunately now available for free download online. Tenet India Release Date: Christopher Nolan's Directorial Will Finally Hit Indian Screens on December 4, 2020.

Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Tenet Movie Full HD Available, Tenet movie download on Filmyzilla, Tenet TamilRockers download and more and they are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Tenet: Christopher Nolan Is Excited That His Movie Is Finally Releasing in India on December 4, Praises Dimple Kapadia (Watch Video).

Various search terms like Tenet Full Movie Download, Tenet Full Movie Tamilrockers, Tenet Full Movie Tamilrockers HD Download, Tenet Full Movie Download Tamilrockers, Tenet Full Movie Telegram, Tenet Telegram links, Tenet Full Movie HD Telegram, and so on, are being used to access download links of Christopher Nolan's latest release.

If you ask us, the issue of piracy is only growing with each passing day. While Bollywood has been dealing with the issue for a long while now, Hollywood content too seems to have fallen prey to online piracy. And what's made matters worse is the fact that the pandemic led to the shut down of theatres. LatestLY highly condemns these piracy acts as it affects the business of a project adversely and literally diminishes the hard work that th entire team of the projects has put in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).