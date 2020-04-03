Coffee and Kareem Movie Review: Ed Helms, Tara P Henson’s Netflix Comedy Film Is Teeming With Racially and Sexually Inappropriate Jokes

Coffee & Kareem Movie Review (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Coffee & Kareem Movie Review: James Coffee (Ed Helms), a clumsy police officer, is having hard time in life. He is demoted to handle traffic after his mistake leads to escape of a wanted criminal Orlando Johnson (RonReaco Lee). Coffee is in love with an African-American lady, Vanessa (Taraji P Henson), but her 12-year-old wannabe-rapper son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) hates that she is dating a white man. To improve their rapport, Coffee picks up Kareem from school one day, little realising that this isn't going to be the usual step-father-step-son session. Especially as Kareem wants to get Coffee beat up, and that they stumble upon a crime scene. Money Heist 4 Just Dropped on Netflix and Internet Is Going Crazy!

Remember Dutch, the 1991 film starring Modern Family fame Ed O'Neill? The movie was about a man picking up his future step-son from school and their ride home goes way off the curve. Well, Coffee & Kareem, directed by Michael Dowse, is something like Dutch, only that it is way raunchier and filled lotsa inappropriate humour.

Your enjoyment of this buddy comedy depends on your taste for inoffensive gags. Or if you don't mind a chubby 12yo mouthing the choicest of expletives that would even give Deadpool the blushes. Don't get fooled by the kid's picture in the poster, for Coffee & Kareem is not at all suitable for the kids, what's with the naughty language, drug usage and nudity on display. And also plenty of child abuse jokes. You get the kind of humour that the film has, right?

But amidst the many uncomfortable jokes, there has a couple of genuine funny ones. Orlando and his gang, especially Andrew Bachelor's Rodney, are quite hilarious with their antics and ribbing off each other. Their two attempts to kidnap Kareem's mother are chuckle-worthy enough. So is the quirky fight scene between Coffee and Orlando in latter's warehouse. Taraji P Henson Postpones Her Wedding With Fiance Kelvin Hayden.

Watch The Trailer of Coffee & Kareem here:

Even the camaraderie between Coffee and Kareem, despite the inappropriate barbs thrown at each other, is entertaining, more so because Terrence Little Gardenhigh is a bundle of natural talent. Personally speaking, though, I am not a big fan of filmmakers making underage kids indulge in R-rated antics for the sake of humour. Ed Helms is in his usual Andy Bernard mode, now with a moustache and a police badge.

Yay!

- The Cast Gives Their Best

- Some Gags Are Funny

Nay!

- Lots of Racially and Sexually Inappropriate Humour

- Rehashed Plotline

Final Thoughts

Coffee & Kareem is for those who don't mind their humour laced with inapprops, risque offensives. The movie is streaming on Netflix since April 3, 2020.