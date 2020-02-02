Taraji P Henson Postpones Her Wedding With Fiance Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P Henson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Taraji P Henson has pushed back her wedding with fiance Kelvin Hayden. The actor said she was thinking of getting married in April but after her wedding planner warned her about the rains she decided to postpone the ceremony.

''I mentioned one date. It was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, 'Okay, in case it rains, we'll have umbrellas' ... and I was like, 'You know what, never mind about April, let's move it later.'

"I am excited (for the new date). I usually don't get excited until it's closer to me. It still seems so far off," Henson told Extra magazine. The actor had previously said that she doesn't want her wedding to be a ''big show'' and is trying to find a ''happy medium'' with Hayden.