Cole Sprouse might have become synonymous with playing Jughead on Riverdale but one of his most prominent work was his appearance in many episodes of the popular sitcom Friends. The actor essayed the role of Ben, Ross Gellar's son on the show and had shot many scenes with Rachel aka Jennifer Aniston. Cole has often been seen talking about his crush on Aniston and how difficult it was to work around her. So when Drew Barrymore asked him about the same on her show The Drew Barrymore Show, he did not refrain from talking about it once again. 'Riverdale' Stars Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Call It Quits.

"Yeah, I did. It actually made it quite difficult to work in front of her I must admit. I was a child, I would stammer a lot and I would forget my lines. I feel like I’d maintain my composure a bit more effectively now but it was quite difficult when I was a kid. And I was teased a little bit by the crew because they saw it and I would just forget and be looking at her, but then the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston so," said Cole.

He also went on to talk about the possible The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Reboot and said that it won't be happening at all. He stated, "Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase so it’s a very, very touchy thing. I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.’" Cole Sprouse Hilariously Trolls Brother Dylan On Selena Gomez's Comment About Their Disastrous Kiss On the Disney Show.

Back in June 2020, Cole Sprouse was all over the news when he addressed the sexual assault allegations levelled against him and some of his Riverdale co-stars. The 27-year-old actor denied the accusations and had tweeted, "Earlier today myself and three other castmates were falsely accused of sexual offence by anonymous accounts on Twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it." It all started when a woman named Victoria claimed that Sprouse "became aggressive" when they got back to his room after a party at his New York University dorm.

