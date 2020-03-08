Cole Sprouse Hilariously Trolls Brother Dylan On Selena Gomez's Comment About Their Disastrous Kiss On the Disney Show

Cole Sprouse, Selena Gomes, Dylan Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Remember when Selena Gomez guest-starred on Disney's Suite Life of Zack and Cody and kissed Dylan Sprouse? Well, the songstress recently recalled that day to be the 'worst day of her life' and we bet you are wondering why. Well, the "Wolves" singer recently turned up on the Kelly Clarkson show and revealed that it was her first kiss ever and to top it all, she had a crush on Dylan's brother Cole who was also a part of the show but she in the script, she had to kiss Dylan. Talking about having a big crush on the now 27-year-old, Riverdale star, Cole Sprouse, Gomez said, "I thought we were going to be together." Justin Bieber, Dated Singer-Actress Selena Gomez for Years, Admits to Being ‘Reckless’ in Previous Relationship.

While rumour has it that Cole is already taken and is seeing his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, Selena's reaction to calling kissing Dylan Sprouse 'the worst day ever' has certainly hit the headlines. Hearing this, Cole decided to troll his brother even further as he went on to leave an Instagram comment on a post about Selena's reaction. Tagging Dylan, his brother wrote, "@dylansprouse I can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me." This hilarious comment has got their fans laughing hard too.

Check Out Selena Gomez Talking About Kissing Dylan Sprouse Here:

Here's. Cole Sprouse's Hilarious Comment:

Cole Sprouse trolls Dylan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, Dylan Sprouse had also spoken about the kiss in an interview with Young Hollywood in 2018. Dylan who is now dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin said, “There’s a lot of sad, depressing first kiss stories."Selena Gomez Reveals She Soiled Her Pants Before Attending Ed Sheeran’s Concert.

Speaking about kissing Gomez, he said. “I was a chubby lad and I wasn’t successful with women for a long time. I think my first kiss was on a set. And I think it might have been with Selena Gomez.”