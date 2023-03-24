The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has split from his partner of five years. The Irish actor and Kelly MacNamara are said to have gone their separate ways, reports Mirror.co.uk. Sources have claimed it was his hectic work schedules that has pushed them apart. Colin Farrell Was Astonished by the Set of His Film Dumbo, Says ‘This Is like Nothing I Have Ever Seen Before’.

It's said that the Hollywood star's schedule, including his recent filming for hit film The Banshees of Inisherin had taken its toll on the pair. A source said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin. He spent months working on that along with the last Batman blockbuster, where he played Penguin." Did You Know Colin Farrell and Jude Law Were Supposed to Star in a 'Very Dark' Batman vs Superman Movie?.

Speaking to The Sun, the source continued: "Colin's schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits." They added that the pair didn't leave their relationship with any bad feeling but claims they were struggling to uphold a romantic relationship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2023 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).