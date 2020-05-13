Did You Know Colin Farrell and Jude Law Were Supposed to Star in a 'Very Dark' Batman vs Superman Movie?

Colin Farrell and Jude Law almost starred in a Batman v/s Superman movie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill's Batman v/s Superman is remembered for all the good and bad reasons, there was a time when Colin Farrell and Jude Law were being considered for the same. And this was way before Cavill was even approached to don Superman's costume. The said Batman v/s Superman movie was being penned by Batman Forever co-screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman and while the idea got shelved eventually, the writer today explains the reason behind it. Val Kilmer's Batman Forever Had a Subplot of Bruce Wayne Discovering that His Parents' Death was His Fault.

Goldsman in his recent conversation with Collider revealed the details behind this scrapped project. From naming the director to taking over the writing realms from Andrew Kevin Walker, Akiva had many interesting beans to spill. When asked about the reason why this movie never happened, he said, "I wrote on […] this version of Batman v Superman [around 2001or 2002]— when Colin Farrell was cast as Batman and Jude Law was cast as Superman and Wolfgang Petersen was directing —we were in prep and it was the darkest thing you’ve ever seen."

Speaking about the film's plot details, he elaborated saying, "It started with Alfred’s funeral and Bruce has fallen in love and renounced being Batman, the Joker kills his wife, and then you discover it was all a lie. Just that the love itself was constructed by the Joker to break [Bruce]." Going further, he finally revealed why the idea never materialised. "It was a time where you would be able to get these sort of stories together in script form but they couldn’t quite land in the world. Somehow, the expectations of the object — whether they be audience or corporate or directorial — it wasn’t landing quite in the way I think we imagined when we put them on the page." Robert Pattinson's Batman Will Romance and Marry Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in Matt Reeves' Trilogy?

Guess, the movie always had its own shortcomings. While Akiva's version never went from paper to reality, Zack Snyder struggled with bad reviews.