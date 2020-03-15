Coronavirus Effect: Cannes Film Festival 2020 Will Not Be Cancelled

Cannes Film Festival 2020 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Coronavirus has forced people to go on self-isolation. Governments across states are taking tough calls and are shutting down schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls in India. Italy is on complete lockdown. At such a time, reports were doing the rounds that the Cannes Film Festival this year might get cancelled too. But in a statement, the director of the festival Thierry Fremaux said the reports are untrue. They will take a call by mid-April. It also asserted that they have taken note of the French Government's directive to not allow a gathering of more than 100 people. [Exclusive] Hina Khan Reacts to YRKKH Co-star Shivangi Joshi's Cannes 2020 Debut, Says 'I'm Proud of Her' (Watch Video)

As per Variety, in the statement, Fremaux said, "Cannes is examining the situation at home and abroad carefully and lucidly in collaboration with the Cannes mayor and the CNC.” A spokesperson told Variety, "The latest restriction comes from a plan (by the government) that we hope will start to bear results in April, and by then we will know if the events scheduled for May, at Cannes and elsewhere, will be maintained."

Here's what the official handle of the festival says,

La manifestation qui doit avoir lieu du 12 au 23 mai, étudie avec attention et lucidité l’évolution de la situation nationale et internationale en concertation avec la @villecannes et @LeCNC. Ils prendront ensemble, le moment venu, autour de mi-avril, la décision qui s’imposera. — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 14, 2020

Shivangi Joshi is expected to make her red carpet debut at Cannes for her film Our Own Sky. It is produced by Mohammed Nagaman Lateef. We told you exclusively Hina Khan too might turn up at the fest. That makes us hopeful that this could be a mother-daughter milap at the Cannes.