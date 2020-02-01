[Exclusive] Hina Khan Reacts to YRKKH Co-star Shivangi Joshi's Cannes 2020 Debut, Says 'I'm Proud of Her' (Watch Video)

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Hacked, a film directed by Vikram Bhatt. Interestingly, this is not the first film that she has shot for. The actress, right after her participation on Bigg Boss 13, shot for a film titled Lined, to promote which she also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. One of the first Indian TV actresses to do so. Hina will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes once again this year in May. She told us in an interview that there are 99% chances that it will happen.

What is also interesting is that Shivangi Joshi will also be making her debut at Cannes 2020. Shivangi now leads Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, a TV show that was headlined by Hina for 7 years. We met Hina on the sidelines of promotions for Hacked and asked her about her Shivangi's Cannes appearance. Hacked Song Tu Jo Mili: Hina Khan Is Tracked by Her Obsessive Lover Rohan Shah in This Romantic Number (Watch Video).

Watch Hina Khan's Response Here:

Hina was happily surprised that Shivangi will be walking the red carpet. When asked to give any tips or suggestions, Hina said that her YRKKH co-star will do very good on her own and doesn't need any help. How sweet!

Hina plays the role of a victim of stalking and cyber-harassment. Rohan Shah plays the villain in the film. The first trailer of the film has been very well received by the fans. Hacke is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.