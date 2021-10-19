Denis Villeneuve's directorial Dune has been trending big time online, as the film is all set to release in cinema halls as well as HBO Max on October 21. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya in major roles, the flick belongs to the sci-fi genre. The premise of the much-awaited Hollywood movie revolves around a son of a noble family who has to protect the most valuable asset and vital element of the galaxy. However, unfortunately, even before its release, release, Dune has gotten leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Dune First Reviews Out! Critics in Awe of Timothée Chalamet-Starrer, Call Denis Villeneuve’s Visual Spectacle His ‘All-Time Great’.

Dune full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Dune 2021 Full Movie Download, Dune Tamilrockers, Dune Tamilrockers HD Download, Dune Movie Download Pagalworld, Dune Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dune Movie Download Openload, Dune Movie Download Tamilrockers, Dune Movie Download Movierulz, Dune Movie Download 720p, Dune Full Movie Download 480p, Dune Full Movie Download bolly4u, Dune Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dune Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Dune: Timothée Chalamet’s Film Receives Eight-Minute Standing Ovation During World Premiere at Venice Film Festival.

Watch Dune Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Dune also features Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. FYI, the flick has premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).