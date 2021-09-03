Denis Villeneuve’s multi-starrer sci-fi film Dune finally had its world premiere today at the 78th Venice Film Festival and viewers are calling it a masterpiece. A Twitter user who has watched the film said "Sometimes you just know when you've seen an all-time great... And #Dune is, to me, an all-time great. Denis Villeneuve's masterpiece is a sweeping symphony of spectacle, sound, and storytelling." While another user wrote "Another round of applause for Villeneuve, this time when he encouraged everyone to see DUNE on the big screen, on IMAX. "When you watch it on a big screen, it's like a physical experience." Positive response for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are all over Twitter and here are some of those hand-picked responses.

Dune Early Reviews

Denis Villeneuve’s All-Time Great?

Sometimes you just know when you've seen an all-time great... And #Dune is, to me, an all-time great. Denis Villeneuve's masterpiece is a sweeping symphony of spectacle, sound, and storytelling. A cinematic odyssey that is every bit as visceral as it is epic. #Venezia78 pic.twitter.com/1kkgVPIGw5 — Awais Irfan @ Venezia 78 (@OasisAwais) September 3, 2021

An Intense Cinematic Beauty!

#Venezia78 #Dune Part One. Jaw-dropping gorgeous to watch, rousing to experience. It pumps and pumps and pumps that spice in your veins. Ferguson is commanding, intense as usual. Chalamet gives his best in such a subdued action role. Geometric elegance in chaos. #DuneMovie — Lorenzo Ciorcalo (@rotovisor) September 3, 2021

Speechless Is The Right Word to Describe a Masterpiece

An IMAX Experience Is All What We Want

Another round of applause for Villeneuve, this time when he encouraged everyone to see DUNE on the big screen, on IMAX. "When you watch it on a big screen, it's like a physical experience - we tried to design a movie that will be as immersive as possible." #Dune — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) September 3, 2021

Dune Premiered at Venice Film Festival

Starting my day with seeing SPENCER and DUNE back-to-back, what a double feature. #Venezia78 pic.twitter.com/ef3JloJD2t — Marvin Wiechert (@marvinius1) September 3, 2021

