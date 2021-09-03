Denis Villeneuve’s multi-starrer sci-fi film Dune finally had its world premiere today at the 78th Venice Film Festival and viewers are calling it a masterpiece. A Twitter user who has watched the film said "Sometimes you just know when you've seen an all-time great... And #Dune is, to me, an all-time great. Denis Villeneuve's masterpiece is a sweeping symphony of spectacle, sound, and storytelling." While another user wrote "Another round of applause for Villeneuve, this time when he encouraged everyone to see DUNE on the big screen, on IMAX. "When you watch it on a big screen, it's like a physical experience." Positive response for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are all over Twitter and here are some of those hand-picked responses.

Dune Early Reviews

Denis Villeneuve’s All-Time Great?

An Intense Cinematic Beauty!

Speechless Is The Right Word to Describe a Masterpiece

An IMAX Experience Is All What We Want

Dune Premiered at Venice Film Festival

