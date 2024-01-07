Actress-comedian Emily Atack put her baby bump on full display as she stepped out for a walk with her boyfriend. The former actress announced last weekend that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alistair Garner, reports Mirror.co.uk. The pair have known one another since they were children but their relationship in recent years blossomed into a romantic relationship. Emily Atack Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Announces Her Pregnancy on Insta, Says ‘I’ve Never Been So Happy’.

The pair have since stepped out for the first time, walking hand-in-hand through London as they battled the cold temperatures. Comedian Emily, 34, looked chic as she wore an ankle-length black dress paired with military-style boots. Keeping warm, the star wrapped up in a black coat with a grey scarf and oversized sunglasses, in images obtained by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Dr Alistar opted for a pair of navy blue chinos, a Barbour jacket and camel-coloured suede shoes. The couple were joined by Emily's sister Martha as well as her husband Mark Durham as they walked Penny, Emily's dog. As per Mirror.co.uk, Emily, who is five months pregnant, has only been pictured on one occasion and has refrained from talking about her romance in public. Comedian Emily Atack Opens Up About the Sexual Harassment She Suffered on a Daily Basis in a New BBC Documentary.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "Emily and Alistair consider themselves more family friends but they are cousins who aren’t related by blood. They grew up together and have always got on really well, but last year they started to get closer. It has been a really natural evolution of their friendship and they both have strong feelings for each other. Emily and Alistair were thrilled when they found out they were expecting and are really looking forward to becoming parents.”

Confirming her pregnancy, sharing a picture of her growing bump, Emily said: "Hello everyone, it's been a little while but I'm back with some news. I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby! I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.”

