Eternals just had its final trailer debut a few hours back and it boasts some great visuals. It even hints more towards what we can expect from the movie and gives us a few glimpses of the action. Eternals follows an immortal alien race who emerge from hiding to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Eternals Final Trailer: Marvel's All-New Superhero Saga, Featuring Angeline Jolie and Kit Harington, Has a Surreal Avengers Endgame Connection (Watch Video).

With the final trailer for Eternals, it’s clear that this is going to be another huge ensemble of superheroes. Eternals will dive deep into these beings and will show us an unseen side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The visuals and action seem unlike what the MCU has offered us and it will surely bring a breath of fresh air to this franchise. With that being said, here are five hints towards the plot that we got from the final trailer of Eternals. Eternals: Did You Spot Harish Patel aka Gunda's Ibu Hatela in Marvel's First Teaser Of Chloe Zhao's Superhero Film?

Watch Trailer:

Where Were the Eternals?

The one thing that kept bothering us when Eternals movie was announced is that why this bunch of super-powered immortal beings stayed away during the Infinity War saga. The new promo alludes to their absence by saying they were told to stay away from the inter-galactic war, but the blip has caused another universal-altering event that now required their attention. The trailer also alludes to Avengers and Thanos with Ajak talking about how a band of people joined together to get half of the universe back again. It's showcased as an inspiration for the Eternals to come out of hiding and help the world once more. It's great to see Thanos being mentioned as he is half of an Eternal too in the comics.

Return of Deviants

It’s not confirmed, but it's implied that after the blip, there is an opportunity open that brought about the resurgence of the deviants. This is then followed by a shot that showcases a tsunami which leads more credence to the fact that the deviants are back.

Origins of Eternals

We are then presented with flashbacks of the Eternals arriving on Earth 7,000 years before. They are there to protect people from Deviants and then go back into hiding for they can’t interfere in other matters.

The Celestials

We get our first look at the Celestials here. It is revealed that they are the ones who sent Eternals to Earth to protect the humans and order them to not interfere in any other matters. The Celestials definitely have a huge scale to them which makes them look like these larger-than-life characters.

Ikaris Recruiting

Due to the resurgence of the Deviants, Ikaris is out recruiting his fellow group members. Its mentioned that he hasn’t met them in centuries and has to bring all of them back together to save the world.

Eternals vs The Deviants

We are then shown glimpses of the Eternals fighting the Deviants where we get our first look at Ikaris’ powers. Ikaris honestly looks like MCU’s Superman as he has the power of flight, super strength and laser eyes. We even get our first look at the main villain of Eternals, Kro who has his tentacles wrapped around Thena.

Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek and is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).