Harish Patel, who is famously known for essaying the role of Ibu Hatella in Gunda, was spotted in the new lineup trailer of the upcoming Marvel movies. The actor will be a part of Eternals.

From what we think, Harish would probably be essaying the role of a PA to Kumail Nanjiani's character. Nanjiani plays a Bollywood superstar in the film, and hence Harish might fit that role in Eternals. Now, one can only wait and see what his actual role will look like.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

just wanted y’all to know that the actor who (among other parts) also played the iconic Ibu Hatella in Gunda (Harish Patel) has a part in Marvel’s The Eternals, glimpses of which we saw in the new lineup. Never give up on that dream 😅💯👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MkGOoAsd0l — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) May 4, 2021

Check Out The Glimpse Of The Upcoming Marvel Movies Below:

The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/TUU5848QYR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 3, 2021

