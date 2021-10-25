Chloe Zhao recently dropped a bombshell when she spoke about having MCU’s (Marvel Cinematic Universe) first sex scene in Eternals. In an interview with Idiewire, Zhao added, “For us to be able to show two people who love each other, not just emotionally and intellectually but also physically, and to have a sex scene that will be seen by a lot of people that shows their love and compassion and gentleness — I think it’s a really beautiful thing.” Till this point MCU has been very sexless in a regard where yeah there are implications of it, but never outright shown, so it is great to see Marvel embracing more intimate concepts. Eternals: Salma Hayek Talks About Her Role As Spiritual Leader Ajak in the Marvel Film, Says ‘Everything Is Possible’.

With Eternals being referred to as a romantic film in some regards, it’s great to see MCU not shying away from mature concepts. But of course, while this might be the first sex scene in the MCU, the franchise has still come close before to having one. So here are three other times that the MCU came close to having a sex scene in their films.

Iron Man

In the first few minutes of the franchise we saw Tony Stark get intimate with a reporter. After a night of gambling and heading out back to his home, Tony is stopped by a reporter and Tony takes her back home. We see them kiss on the bed for a couple of seconds after which they fall off from it. In the next scene it is just implied what did happen.

The Incredible Hulk

After Betty and Bruce are on the run again, they check into a motel. It is in the motel where they try getting intimate but can't because Bruce can't get too excited. If he does, well the Hulk comes out. It is a scene which is rather sad seeing how Bruce can't enjoy even the little things in life.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

In Avengers: Age of Ultron when Bruce and Natasha spark up a romance, Bruce again makes it clear that he can’t get intimate. This saddens both him and Natasha as they both have feelings for each other, but due to Bruce’s condition, it is impossible. It seems like Bruce can’t win at all.

Also a special shout out to the Marvel Netflix shows. While them still being a part of the MCU is unclear at this moment, we have to mention Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage. Those two again did have a lot of scenes with characters getting intimate with each other.

Eternals is scheduled to release on November 5th, 2021.

