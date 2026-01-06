Mumbai, January 6: Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Eternal (formerly Zomato), has revealed that he asked Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa to resign twice in the period following the 2022 acquisition of the quick-commerce platform. Speaking on a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Goyal detailed a period of significant friction between the two long-time friends, highlighting the intense pressure involved in integrating the startup into the Zomato ecosystem.

The requests for Dhindsa to step down were reportedly made during a phase when Blinkit, then recently rebranded from Grofers, was struggling with cultural and operational alignment. Goyal noted that the decision was driven by a perceived lack of performance and the need for a total reset in leadership mentality. Deepinder Goyal’s LAT Aerospace Demonstrates uSTOL Capability With Lat One v0.1 Prototype; Aircraft Crashes Post-Takeoff.

Watch Deepinder Goyal's Interview With Raj Shamani Here

The 'Rock Bottom' Approach by Deepinder Goyal

Goyal explained that his demands for Dhindsa's resignation were part of a specific management philosophy he refers to as hitting "rock bottom." According to Goyal, this involves being brutally honest with executives to the point of breaking their existing confidence to help them rebuild with a fresh perspective.

“I told him, 'You will not be able to cut it,'” Goyal recalled, describing the conversations. He argued that for leaders to reach their "insane potential," they sometimes need to be pushed to a point where they lose their "armour." Out of five leaders he has applied this method to, Goyal claimed that four—including Dhindsa—successfully transitioned and became stronger leaders, while one eventually left the company. Why Zomato Sacks Close to 5,000 Gig Workers a Month? CEO Deepinder Goyal Reveals.

Navigating Professional and Personal Ties

The disclosure is particularly notable given the personal history between the two executives, who have known each other since their days at IIT Delhi. Goyal admitted that the process was emotionally taxing but necessary to pivot Blinkit from its original grocery delivery model to its current high-velocity quick-commerce structure.

Dhindsa ultimately remained at the helm of Blinkit. Goyal stated that once Dhindsa "lived with the possibility" of no longer being the CEO, he began to work more effectively, letting go of previous biases and aligning with the new organisational goals.

Blinkit’s Rise Within Eternal

The acquisition of Blinkit for approximately INR 4,447 crore in 2022 was initially met with scepticism by investors, leading to a significant drop in Zomato’s share price at the time. Critics questioned the valuation and the financial viability of the quick-commerce sector.

However, recent financial performance has validated the deal for the parent company. Blinkit has since become the fastest-growing segment under the Eternal umbrella. In the most recent fiscal quarters, the quick-commerce arm has consistently outperformed the core food delivery business in terms of growth metrics, becoming a cornerstone of the company’s path toward sustained profitability.

