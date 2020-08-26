Wondering why your timeline isn't filled with critics reviews for Disney's New Mutants? Well, you have coronavirus to blame for it. Several film publications such as The A.V. Club, RogerEbert.com, Sreenrant among others have taken a stand to not review the film given that Disney failed to arrange a press screening for the same. The publications have taken a stand stating that they won't be putting their reviewers at health risk by asking them to attend public screening of the film. Given the current situation due to the pandemic, theatres haven't taken any special measures for coronavirus. Comic-Con 2020: The New Mutant Makers Unveil the Opening Scene of the Film and It Promises an Entertaining Ride Ahead (Watch Video).

Moviegoers are allowed to not wear masks while consuming food and beverages which is still a risk for everyone attending the screening and hence several publications decided to not review the new Disney offering. Clarifying their point of not reviewing New Mutants, RogerEbert.com editor Brian Tallerico taking to Twitter wrote, “We also will not have a review of ‘The New Mutants’ because there’s no safe way to do so. We will review theatrical releases when presented with a safe way to do so – screener or socially distanced screening – but that’s not an option in this case.”

Check Out Brian Tallerico's Tweet Here:

Having said that, if you feel a review of a theatrical release is unethical, I am in no place to argue otherwise. We all have to proceed professionally in a way that makes us comfortable. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) August 24, 2020

The AV Club also put up a post explaining why they won't be reviewing the film. Their post read, "The A.V. Club won’t be reviewing it, however. At least not this week, and probably not for many afterwards. A few days ago, we reached out to Disney and were informed by representatives of the studio that they would not be providing press with either an advance screening of the film or a digital review link."The New Mutants Trailer: Josh Boone Blends X-Men With Horror and This Chaotic Mixture Is Surprisingly Good.

Looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for New Mutants reviews. The New Mutants is an X-Men spinoff film from writer-director Josh Boone. The film stars Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Maisie Williams in lead roles.

