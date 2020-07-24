Amidst the ongoing chaos in the world, the makers of The New Mutants decided to entertain their fans by unveiling a short teaser that gives you a glimpse into what you can expect from this dark superhero movie. Starring Masie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, and Henry Zaga, the movies is about a young bunch of superheroes who are trying to understand their powers while staying at a secret facility. But understanding is never so easy in their case, right? The New Mutants Trailer: Josh Boone Blends X-Men With Horror and This Chaotic Mixture Is Surprisingly Good (Watch Trailer).

The new teaser introduces us to Blu Hunt's Moonstar in the opening scene where she's being woken up in the middle of the night by her father. As a fire rages outside, she is taken to a hiding spot. However, he ends up losing his life while trying to save the others and the sight of him dying leaves her traumatised. She tries to run away as fast as she can to get away from whatever is wreaking havoc but she is unsuccessful. The same moment she wakes up to understand, she's in fact handcuffed in a medical facility. Coronavirus Effect: Disney Postpones the Release of Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers, New Dates to be Announced Later.

This group of new mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. However, things start getting complicated and they unite to fight their mighty enemy (Demon Bear). The premise is nothing extraordinary but the footage that we just saw sure looks promising. After tons of new release date and rumours of it landing on Disney+ directly, we are glad to realise the makers have decided to unveil it in theatres and nothing except that.

The New Mutants is currently slated to release on August 28, 2020, provided things are back to normal by then. Else, we can expect another major delay considering Disney has already delayed the release of Mulan indefinitely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).