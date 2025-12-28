New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

France, December 28: The French screen legend appeared in 56 films before ending her career in 1973 and dedicating herself to animal rights activism.French movie star and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot has died at age 91, her foundation said Sunday.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement sent to French news agency AFP. Australian Actress Rachael Carpani Passes Away Unexpectedly at 45 After Long Illness; Family Issues Emotional Statement Requesting Privacy.

The foundation's Bruno Jacquelin told The Associated Press Bardot died at her home in southern France. He did not give a cause of death and said no immediate arrangements have been made for funeral or memorial services.

When her career began in the 1950s, she was widely regarded as a sex symbol, thanks to her figure and libertine lifestyle. One of her most well-known films was "And God Created Woman," in 1956, where she starred as an 18-year-old caught up in a love triangle, which was directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim. Sally Kirkland, Golden Globe-Winning Actress, Dies at 84 After Long Battle With Dementia Days After Entering Hospice Care.

Vadim once promised that Bardot would become "the unattainable fantasy of all married men." A few years later, in 1963, she played a sullen, frustrated wife of a screenwriter in Jean-Luc Godard's "Contempt," which featured scenes that became part of cinema folklore.

However, by 1973 Bardot announced she had become "sick of being beautiful every day," as she turned her back on acting to look after abandoned animals.

