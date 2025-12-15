Australian actress Rachael Carpani has tragically passed away at the age of 45. Her sister Georgia Carpani shared a heartfelt statement from their parents on Instagram, confirming that the actress died “unexpectedly but peacefully” in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, after a long battle with chronic illness. The message read, “It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, has passed away after a long illness.” The family also announced that a private funeral will be held on Friday, December 19, attended only by close family and friends. They have requested privacy during this difficult time and will not be making further statements. Malayalam 30-Year-Old Actor Akhil Vishwanath Found Dead at His Kerala Home; Film Fraternity Mourns the Young State Award Winner’s Tragic Demise.

Australian Actress Rachael Carpani Dies at 45 - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)