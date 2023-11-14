Actor Adam Driver unleashed an expletive-laden tirade at an audience member who said his new movie Ferrari was "cheesy". The 39-year-old portrays legendary motor racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming biographical drama Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann, reports Mirror.co.uk. The movie, based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine, follows the Italian magnate during the summer of 1957 as he entered his Ferrari team into an epic motor car race across Italy. Ferrari Trailer: Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz Deal With Tense Situations in Silent Noises in Glimpse of Michael Mann’s Film (Watch Video).

As per Mirror.co.uk, the hotly-anticipated film, which also stars Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey, is already being tipped to win big at next year’s Oscars, and Adam is earning rave reviews for his portrayal of the talented but tormented Ferrari legend. During a post-screening Q&A at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, Adam was forced to defend his performance after being asked an awkward question. Ferrari Trailer: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley Star in a New Glimpse of Michael Mann’s Complex Biographical Thriller (Watch Video).

Check Out Adam Driver's Video Here:

When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTuf — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) November 12, 2023

“What do you think about (the) crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me,” the audience member asked him. “What do you think?” Furious, Adam simply replied: “F*** you, I don’t know? Next question.” The actor was at the film festival to accept the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor, as well as introduce Ferrari, one of the entries in the Camerimage Main Competition.

