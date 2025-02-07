February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 7

Aquarius is the zodiac sign for individuals born between January 20 and February 18. It is the 11th sign of the zodiac. So, who are the famous Aquarians? Let us know about these famous celebrities born on February 7.

February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 7
Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar, Srikanth Kidambi, Ashton Kutcher and Charles Dickens (File Image)

Famous People Born on February 7: February 7 marks the birthdays of several notable individuals, including Charles Dickens, the famous English novelist, and Chris Rock, the comedian and actor. Srikanth Kidambi celebrates his birthday on February 7, known for his achievements in badminton and for being a prominent figure in Indian sports. It is also the birth anniversary of Ramabai Ambedkar, a social reformer and women's rights advocate. This day is celebrated by many for the achievements and legacies these influential figures have left behind. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti (1898-1935)

  2. Charles Dickens (1812-1870)

  3. Rassie van der Dussen

  4. Keshav Maharaj

  5. Srikanth Kidambi

  6. Chris Rock

  7. Miguel Ferrer

  8. James Spader

  9. Eddie Izzard

  10. Garth Brooks

  11. Ashton Kutcher

  12. Ankita Mayank Sharma

  13. Prachee Shah Paandya

  14. Prakash Karat

  15. Jasbir Jassi

  16. Sujit Kumar (1934-2010)

  17. Shikha Singh

  18. Shafaq Naaz

  19. Anikha

  20. Durjoy Datta

