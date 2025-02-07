February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 7

Famous People Born on February 7: February 7 marks the birthdays of several notable individuals, including Charles Dickens, the famous English novelist, and Chris Rock, the comedian and actor. Srikanth Kidambi celebrates his birthday on February 7, known for his achievements in badminton and for being a prominent figure in Indian sports. It is also the birth anniversary of Ramabai Ambedkar, a social reformer and women's rights advocate. This day is celebrated by many for the achievements and legacies these influential figures have left behind. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti (1898-1935) Charles Dickens (1812-1870) Rassie van der Dussen Keshav Maharaj Srikanth Kidambi Chris Rock Miguel Ferrer James Spader Eddie Izzard Garth Brooks Ashton Kutcher Ankita Mayank Sharma Prachee Shah Paandya Prakash Karat Jasbir Jassi Sujit Kumar (1934-2010) Shikha Singh Shafaq Naaz Anikha Durjoy Datta

