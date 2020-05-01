Gigi Hadid Confirms She's Expecting Her First Child With Zayn Malik, Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After days of speculation, Gigi Hadid has now confirmed her pregnancy and revealed in a recent interaction that Zayn Malik and her are expecting their first child together. The model recently appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon remotely and confirmed the big news. After Jimmy congratulated her and Zayn for the same, Hadid revealed, "Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support so.."Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid To Welcome a Baby Girl? Supermodel Hinted About Gender-Reveal Party On Her 25th Birthday!

Gigi further spoke about the quarantine time being great given the time that Zayn and her have been spending together. Talking about her pregnancy being the best thing to happen amid this social distancing phase, Hadid said, "Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it." Much like Jimmy, Hadid and Malik's fans have been thrilled about this news.

Not just this, Hadid further went onto speak about her pregnancy cravings too and revealed the one thing that she has been eating during the pregnancy. She said, "My craving has been everything bagels. "I eat an everything bagel everyday and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel." Is Gigi Hadid’s Ex Tyler Cameron the Father of the Supermodel’s Child? Bachelor Nation Star Clears the Air.

Check Out the Video Here:

The model is due in September and if recent reports are to go by, it's going to be a baby girl for the couple. Zayn is yet to confirm the news on his social media and when he does so, we bet his fans are going to go gaga over it. Hadid and Zayn have had their share of ups and downs. The couple after splitting up for a while, got back together last year and even celebrated Valentine's Day 2020 in full fervour.