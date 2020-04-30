Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid To Welcome a Baby Girl? Supermodel Hinted About Gender-Reveal Party On Her 25th Birthday!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Congratulations are in the order for the young couple, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The supermodel and the singer are all set to welcome their first baby together! The news broke out on Wednesday, leaving everyone excited for them. Now, those who have witnessed the couple's history of on-off relationship might know how precious this piece of news is! The gender reveal is yet to be done officially. However, it is reported that the duo welcoming a girl child. Is Gigi Hadid’s Ex Tyler Cameron the Father of the Supermodel’s Child? Bachelor Nation Star Clears the Air.

Gigi recently celebrated her 25th birthday. She was at her Pennsylvania farm along with Zayn and her own family. The quarantine birthday was a peaceful affair but she was sure showered with a lot of gifts. She shared a few posts from the birthday when everyone knew that Zayn was indeed quarantining with Gigi.

However, those pictures also had '25' shaped balloons which had blue and pink ribbons attached to it. Reports say that her birthday itself included the gender-reveal party, owing to those colours! Well, Gigi was hinting about her pregnancy all this while and her fans could not catch her!

Here Are The Pics! Can You Spot It?

Earlier, a source close to the family revealed it to ET, "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed." Well, are you ready to see the mini Gigi?