Game of Thrones (GoT) actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. Although the couple never made any official announcement about it, this duo never shied away from making public appearances. In fact, numerous time Sophie has stepped out for a walk with her hubby dearest and flaunted her baby bump. There is no doubt that all are anxiously waiting to know when is Sophie due, but right now, all attention is on her relaxed maternity wear. Mom-To-Be Sophie Turner Steps Out With Joe Jonas In LA! Actress’ Pregnancy Style Is Chic And Comfy (View Pics).

Whenever Sophie Turner has been out and about on the streets of LA along with Joe Jonas, she has not only ensured to wear a face mask (owing to the coronavirus fear), but she has also kept her maternity style fuss-free. This time, she was seen in a pair of black shorts and teamed it with a over-sized T-shirt. Her maternity style look has definitely grabbed eyeballs of many. Well, which expectant mother wouldn’t want a minimal yet a chic style? Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Takes a Walk With Husband Joe Jonas in LA.

Mom-To-Be Sophie Turner With Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner's Maternity Style

Sophie Turner‘s maternity style 😍 pic.twitter.com/djlCTNvDE0 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) June 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Sophie Turner has been stepping out in such a comfortable avatar. From opting for sweatpants, biker shorts, loose dresses, crop tops, mom-to-be Sophie has kept her maternity style chic and relaxed.

