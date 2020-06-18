Mom-To-Be Sophie Turner Steps Out With Joe Jonas In LA! GoT Actress’ Pregnancy Style Is Chic And Comfy (View Pics)

In recent times, actresses across industries have upped the pregnancy style game. Along with a comfortable outfit, the moms-to-be also ensure that the fashion game is on point. Be it just for a stroll or for any special event, the expecting mothers have set an impressive style statement with their choice of chic and comfy ensembles. Game of Thrones (GoT) actress Sophie Turner, who is expecting her first child with hubby Joe Jonas, was spotted with walking down Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Attend Black Lives Matter Protests.

Fans of Sophie Turner must have been surely happy to catch a glimpse of her and also Joe Jonas after such a long time. The actress’ chic style statement, flaunting her growing baby bump, have caught netizens’ attention. Owing to the COVID-19 scare, Sophie and Joe were seen sporting face masks. The GoT fame was seen in a high-waist gray leggings that she paired with a white crop top and plaid blazer. She walked down Melrose Avenue wearing a pair of white sneakers that has Velcro closures. On the other hand, Joe was seen in a casual attire; he sported dark jeans and teamed it with a white printed t-shirt and a pair of cool sneakers. You got to check out Joe and mom-to-be Sophie’s latest pics below: Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Strolls With Husband Joe Jonas in LA.

The Soon-To-Be Mom And Dad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome To Trending 305 (@trending_305) on Jun 17, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

The Stylish Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELEBS_IN_TOUCH 2.0 (@celebs_next) on Jun 17, 2020 at 7:32pm PDT

Gorgeous Sophie Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Game Of Thrones ⚔️ (@the_starks_of_winterfell) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 1, 2019. Then on June 29 in the presence of family and close pals, the couple took their marriage vows once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).