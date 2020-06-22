Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been spending their coronavirus quarantine in LA. The couple are expecting their first child together and recently the couple were spotted going on a walk together. While Joe and Sophie haven't officially announced their pregnancy, the couple's pictures have been going viral on social media where Sophie was seen flaunting her baby bump. In recent pictures that have surfaced online, Sophie can be seen cradling the baby bump. The duo seemed to have been out on a grocery run in these pictures. Mom-To-Be Sophie Turner Steps Out With Joe Jonas In LA! GoT Actress’ Pregnancy Style Is Chic And Comfy.

In the pictures, Sophie was seen wearing a white t-shirt and fitted grey gym shorts. The duo were holding hands while on their walk and also were sporting masks which have now become a necessity amid coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, a statement was given to Just Jared by someone close to the couple in which they said, "‘The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Attend Black Lives Matter Protests.

Check Out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Pictures Here:

Joe and Sophie recently also attended a Black Lives Matter protest in LA. Sophie had taken to Instagram to share a few videos from the same and was also seen chanting, 'No Justice, No Peace' at the same. The couple tied the knot in two separate ceremonies, one with Friends and family in France and other an impromptu one in Las Vegas.

