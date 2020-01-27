Grammys 2020: Host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Pay Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant With a Rendition of It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday

Alicia Kays Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Twitter/@THR)

The world has been left shocked by the tragic news of Kobe Bryan's death. The basketball player died in a helicopter crash. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna (“Gigi”) also died in the crash. Unfortunately, the news spread only a few minutes before the organisers opened the gates of Staples Center stadium for the Grammys 2020. Staples is the second home to Kobe. The 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, playing for Los Angeles Lakers, has played at this very stadium. The Grammys were able to put together a last-minute tribute to the hero. Lizzo opened the ceremony with a rendition of her songs "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts". The Grammys host Alicia Kays also honoured the late basketball player.

Alicia said, "Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” she continued. “So we wanted to do something that could describe, a tiny bit, how we all feel right now.” Grammys 2020: Chris Brown Walks The Red Carpet with 5-Year-Old Daughter Royalty.

Check Out Alicia's Monologue Here:

"We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Host @aliciakeys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter and their family during her opening monologue at the #Grammys https://t.co/0BNpfw9wWV pic.twitter.com/9VzWZa2M8S — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Check Out Alicia's and Boyz II Men Performance Here:

"We love you Kobe." @aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

After her monologue, Alicia was joined on the stage by Boyz II Men. “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” was then sung on stage by them in honour of Kobe Bryant.