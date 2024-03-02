Kobe Bryant is always in the ‘GOAT’ – Greatest of All Time conversation. He was known as one of the most clutch and lethal scorers of the game along with a strong defender anywhere on the court. Despite lacking the physical attributes that Michael Jordan (leaping ability and large palm) and LeBron James (height and athletic build) Bryant was able to withstand both these megastars and dominate the games at his will. The five-time NBA champion Bryant is considered the LA Lakers' most iconic player even though the franchise had several Hall of Fame players on their roaster. The only reason for all these monumental achievements is the “Mamba Mentality”. NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend: Damian Lillard Wins Back-to-Back 3-Point Shooting Contests (Watch Video Highlights)

Even after the passing of Kobe in a tragic helicopter crash, one of Bryant's lasting legacies is the Mamba Mentality, which he left not just for NBA players but for everyone. It's something that he came up with and turned into a mantra for life. Bryant explained during one of his summer tours in 2016 that he came up with the phrase while helping kids in training. It was all about achieving the best version of yourself through hard work and sheer will.

In his own words, Mamba Mentality is - to be able to constantly try to be the best version of yourself. Bryant said in an interview, "That is what the mentality is. It's a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday."

Impact of Mamba Mentality over Other Athletes

Kobe started his NBA journey early right out of high school, and made it to the NBA All-Star level in his sophomore season. This was due to his relentless work ethic and insane drive to be the best version of himself. Even the young Kobe was obsessed with winning and wanted to be the best player in the World. His Working style and efforts not only impacted fellow NBA players but also other sports personnel. NCAA March Madness 2024 Schedule: Check Dates and Locations of Annual College Basketball Event

Multiple championship winners like Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were in awe of how Bryant worked hard every day. Current superstars like Kevin Durant, Khris Middleton, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Devin Booker took lessons from Bryant to understand how Mamba Mentality would improve their game. The Mavs back-court pair Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic credit Bryant for mentoring him and teaching him how to become a better player in their early days.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons referenced Mamba Mentality in the team's success. There are a number of NFL players old and young who have tried to emulate on their own quests for greatness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2024 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).