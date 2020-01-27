Grammys 2020: Chris Brown Walks The Red Carpet with 5-Year-Old Daughter Royalty

Chris Brown with Daughter Royalty At Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The red carpet was rolled out today for the Grammys 2020. The best of the best in the world of music was being awarded. Celebrities walked the red carpet setting fashion goals. And Chris Brown had the cutest red carpet moment. He walked alongside his 5-years-old daughter, Royalty. How adorable. Chris sported pink and blue hair for the Grammy Awards 2020. His daughter, Royalty, wore a very light yellow dress with a jacket that complimented it along with boots. The father-daughter duo looked dynamically stylish. Grammy Awards 2020 Red Carpet Live Update: Billy Porter and Chrissy Teigen Shine on the Red Carpet.

Chris was nominated in the Best R&B Song category at the Grammys 2020. But his number '"No Guidance” lost the trophy to PJ Morton’s “Say So”. In the past, Chris has been nominated for 17 Grammys, but has only won one time in 2012. Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish Bag Top Honours.

Royalty was born in May 2014. Her mother is Nia Guzman. It was only in February 2015, when Chris Brown was confirmed to be the father of the child after a DNA test. Brown has been quite a supportive father since then. In 2017, Chris named his album, Royalty, as a tribute to his daughter.

Check Out These Pictures of Chris Brown With Royalty at The Grammys 2020:

Chris Brown with Royalty on the Grammys red carpet! pic.twitter.com/qzrSFP7gMn — BREEZY (@chrisbrowngiifs) January 26, 2020

And Here Is A Video:

Talking about fatherhood, Brown has said, "Being able to be a father and seeing my daughter from those gradual stages—from crawling, to walking, to saying words, to learning different things every day—is kind of teaching me patience, and it's been great."