Thanksgiving is not just about having every dish on the menu, savouring the Thanksgiving pie, and the much-earned naps, but its also about gathering with all your family members and glueing yourself to the TV. A movie marathon is a must when you've eaten so much food and we are here to help you decide which film to pick to kickstart the festivities. Thanksgiving 2020 Side Dishes' Recipes: From Creamed Spinach to Roasted Cauliflower, 5 Yummy Delicacies That Can Give Main Turkey Dish a Run For Its Money!

Picking up one film to watch on Thanksgiving Day is pretty hard so we have listed down 5 of our top picks for the night! From a Thanksgiving-themed movies to one that ushers us into the Christmas holiday season, we have all sorts of movies for you. Check out our list below:

You've Got Mail

Who doesn't love seeing a Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan matchup and You've Got Mail has a lot of mushy moments for us to love the film. The entertaining remake of the 1940s The Shop Around the Corner is a perfect pick for a Thanksgiving marathon night because this film provides the magical feel that Thanksgiving is all about.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fantastic Mr Fox is a Wes Andreson classic. The theme surrounding family, friends, and feasting in this animated film is the perfect thing to watch after the heavy meal. The film is pleasing to the eyes as you get to see Wes Anderson's trademark autumnal colour palette which is the best way to bid adieu to fall.

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

As the title of the film - Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade suggests, the film is all about Thanksgiving. Revolves around Chicago's annual Thanksgiving Day parade, this film is coupled with a beautiful love story of Henry Baldwin (Antonio Cupo) and Emily Rogers (Autumn Reeser).

Little Woman

A perfect family pick is Little Woman. This fun-filled tale of the March sisters—Meg, Amy, Beth, and Jo— on a mission is a great holiday movie to watch with your family. There are moments you will relive with this film and feel closer to your siblings. Thanksgiving 2020 Turkey Recipes: From Roasted Butter Herb Turkey to Spice-Rubbed Turkey, 5 Meat Recipes for a Bon Appétit Thanksgiving Dinner.

Home Alone

We've kept the best one for the last. Any holiday season doesn't formally begins until the whole family sits together to watch Home Alone. This film is a classic in every sense and we are sure you will never ever get bored of watching this film.

So these are our picks for A Thanksgiving movie marathon session. We hope you sit back with your family this festive season and enjoy one of these films with them. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!

