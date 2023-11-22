Sweet November, You Have Got Mail and Autumn In New York Poster (Photo Credits: Wikipedia/ X)

Thanksgiving does have that middle-child vibe among holidays, doesn't it? Sandwiched between the widely celebrated Halloween and the dominant Christmas, it often doesn't get the same attention. It's true that Thanksgiving lacks the elaborate decorations and gift-giving of its holiday counterparts, and its selection of themed movies is rather limited. However, we've put together a list of a dozen Turkey Day-themed films for those looking for something different from the holiday classics. While we have our pick for the perfect Thanksgiving movie, there are certainly other contenders out there. This particular genre can be expanded, and we're calling on all filmmakers to bring more Thanksgiving tales to the screen. Thanksgiving 2023 Desserts: From Pecan Pie to Cranberry Orange Cheesecake, 5 Sweet Dishes To End Your Thanksgiving Dinner on a Sweet Note.

Nonetheless, here, in no particular order, is LatestLY's list of the best Thanksgiving-themed movies to set the mood for the cosiest holidays.

Addams Family Values (1993)

We know this isn't Halloween, but we've placed it first for its family-oriented vibe during Thanksgiving, which makes sense! It's a quirky and entertaining film that captures the essence of family gatherings. The film focuses on the new baby Pubert Addams and his duplicitous nanny, Debbie, who sets her gold-digging sights on Uncle Fester (played by Christopher Lloyd).

Check Out The Trailer:

Where to watch Addams Family Values: Paramount+

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

George Clooney voiced the title character, who struggles with his longing for adventure despite promising to leave his thieving ways behind for the sake of his family. It's a charming animated film that explores themes of family, identity, and the pull of one's true nature.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Where to watch Fantastic Mr. Fox: Max

Pieces of April (2003)

Many of us can relate to April (Katie Holmes) as she strives to craft the perfect holiday meal despite encountering multiple challenges. Her primary hurdle is the claustrophobically small New York apartment and broken oven. But, she's determined to host Thanksgiving dinner for her estranged family, among whom is her terminally ill mother (Patricia Clarkson). Thanksgiving 2023 Dinner Must-Have Traditional Dishes: From Buttermilk Biscuits to Glazed Carrots, Check Easy Recipes of Mouth-Watering Delicacies To Relish on Turkey Day!

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Where to watch Pieces of April: Tubi

You've Got Mail (1998)

That rom-com is a classic! The energy of the late '90s really shines through in the film. If you've watched it, you know what we mean; if you haven't, we strongly suggest you do. Those 'You've Got Mail' notifications—what a throwback! It's incredible how those little details can make us feel so nostalgic, reminding us of a time when things were a bit different. Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, and the rest of the ensemble cast truly brought that era to life.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Where to watch You've Got Mail: Amazon Prime, Youtube

Sweet November (2001)

Ah, Sweet November! Sara and Nelson's spontaneous encounter leading to a month-long journey is captivating. The film beautifully portrays the depth of their relationship and the impact it has on their lives. It's a journey filled with twists, turns, and tragedy.

Check Out The Trailer:

Where to watch Sweet November: You Can Buy it On Apple TV+, YouTube, Vudu

Autumn in New York (2000)

Playboy meets Free Spirit is a classic setup for an intriguing romantic tale! Will's encounter with Charlotte in the vibrant backdrop of New York City must bring about some unexpected turns in his life. Seeing how a chance meeting can sometimes lead to a significant shift in someone's perspective is fascinating.

Check Out The Trailer:

Where to watch Autumn In New York: Amazon Prime

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

This one will melt your heart. It's a delightful film that captures the essence of connection and friendship amidst the aftermath of World War II. The exchange of letters and the bond between the writer and the island resident make for a heartwarming and charming narrative.

Check Trailer:

Where To Watch The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society : Netflix

Watching these films post-feast can certainly add an extra layer of enjoyment and relatability to the day. Enjoy the laughter, drama, and those wonderfully relatable moments! Happy Thanksgiving, Folks!!!!

