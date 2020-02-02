Henry Czerny to Star in Tom Cruise's Next Two Mission Impossible Films Reprising His Role of Eugene Kittridge from the First Installment

Henry Czerny (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Henry Czerny, who featured in Tom Cruise's first Mission: Impossible movie, is returning for the franchise's seventh and eight installments. The 60-year-old actor will reprise his character of Eugene Kittridge, the former director of Impossible Mission Force. The announcement was made by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie on Twitter. "There is no escaping the past... #MI7MI8," the director wrote alongside Czerny's photo. Ralph Fiennes, Emma Stone in Talks to Star in Netflix’s ‘Matilda’ Musical Movie.

Cruise, who has earned a reputation for performing some of the most death-defying stunts in the franchise, is coming back as Ethan Hunt. Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to reprise their respective characters in the new movies. They will be joined by newcomers -- Nicholas Hoult, Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Bob The Musical: Channing Tatum to Star In Walt Disney’s Musical Comedy.

Henry Czerny Confirmed In MI7, MI8

Paramount will release the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth instalment will bow out on August 5, 2022.