Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise Creates a Ripple of Grief Across International Cinema; The Academy Tweets

The Academy via it's official Twitter account lauded the late actor's dedication to cinema as a whole. "A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed," the tweet read. Well, for the unware Khan's Slumdog Millionaire had grabbed 8 Oscars. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Twitter Gets Reactivated and His First Tweet Is About Saying ‘Alvida’ to Irrfan Khan!

Before saying goodbye to the world, Irrfan's last words were all about her late mother. He had said ‘Amma Has Come to Take Me’. Reportedly, the actor's last rites took place at the Versova's Kabristan in the afternoon around 3 pm and were performed by his two sons, Ayan and Babil. Our deepest condolences to the deceased's family. Stay tuned!