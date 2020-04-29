Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise Creates a Ripple of Grief Across International Cinema; The Academy Tweets

The news of acclaimed and versatile actor, Irrfan Khan's untimely demise sent a jolt across fans and fraternity. Not just Bollywood celebs, but stars and filmmakers around the globe are mourning the legendary's death. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and breathed his last on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. The reason behind his sudden death is said to be a colon infection. While his last Bollywood film was Homi Adajania's, Angrezi Medium, he was also a popular face in the West. From Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man to Life of Pi, Irrfan's talent was unmatchable. Now, in honour for serving the cinema over the years with his terrific acting prowess, The Academy has also expressed its grief on the sad news. The Amazing Spider-Man Director Marc Webb Gives An Honourable Tribute To Late Irrfan Khan, Says ' I Am Forever His Dedicated Fan' (View Tweet).
The Academy via it's official Twitter account lauded the late actor's dedication to cinema as a whole. "A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed," the tweet read. Well, for the unware Khan's Slumdog Millionaire had grabbed 8 Oscars. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Twitter Gets Reactivated and His First Tweet Is About Saying ‘Alvida’ to Irrfan Khan!
Check Out The Academy's Post Below:
A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/o21DMMC2o5
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2020
Before saying goodbye to the world, Irrfan's last words were all about her late mother. He had said ‘Amma Has Come to Take Me’. Reportedly, the actor's last rites took place at the Versova's Kabristan in the afternoon around 3 pm and were performed by his two sons, Ayan and Babil. Our deepest condolences to the deceased's family. Stay tuned!