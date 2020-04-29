The Amazing Spider-Man Director Marc Webb Gives An Honourable Tribute To Late Irrfan Khan, Says ' I Am Forever His Dedicated Fan' (View Tweet)

Irrfan Khan, Marc Webb (Photo Credits: Twitter, Facebook)

There was a time when the late Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan was a popular face in Hollywood and also a revered actor there. It all started with The Warrior and Irrfan was put on the map with his role in HBO's In Treatment and The Namesake. In fact, it was this Mira Nair movie that led to The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb approaching Irrfan for the character of Dr Rajit Ratha. By then, Irrfan, who had also done the Angelina Jolie starrer A Mighty Heart and New York, I Love You, was a recognised actor in Hollywood.

While Marc had said in interviews about how he had wanted to work with Irrfan ever since he has seen him and The Namesake and The Warrior and even called himself a huge Irrfan fan, the actor revealed during interviews that he was not interested in doing the Andrew Garfield-Emma Stone movie but his sons (Ayan and Babil) insisted that he take up the role.

The director took to Twitter to express his condolences over Irrfan's death. He also wrote an emotional note which conveyed that Marc remembered Irrfan at his best.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

In Irrfan, power and gentleness co-existed perfectly. When he sings to his new wife at the bathroom door in ‘The Namesake’ or speaks of his father in ‘Life of Pi’ his talent is positively mystical. He is the most nuanced actor I’ve worked with. I am forever his dedicated fan. — Marc Webb (@MarcW) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on April 28, 2020, and was in the ICU for complications due to colon infection, he breathed his last on April 29, 2020, in the presence of his wife Sutapa and sons Babil Khan and Ayan Khan. The actor's last rites took place at the Versova Kabristan at 3 pm on April 29, with his sons laying him to rest. Our deepest condolences are with Irrfan's family.