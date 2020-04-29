Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Twitter Gets Reactivated and His First Tweet Is About Saying ‘Alvida’ to Irrfan Khan!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Insta, Twitter)

It was a while ago when we had reported how Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Twitter account was temporarily restricted and the reason behind the same was said to be multiple logins from different devices. Well, now the error is fixed and you know what's the first thing Nawaz did after returning to the micro-blogging site? No guesses there, as he mourned the loss of Irrfan Khan on social media. As the entire nation is sad by the sudden demise of the Angrezi Medium actor, so is Nawazuddin. In his tweet, he expressed how no one can fill his (Irrfan's) space in the world of cinema. Irrfan Khan, Rest in Peace: From Cartoons to Posters, Fans Make Lovely Tributes to Show Their Respects to the Departed Acting Legend (View Pics).

In the shared tweet, Nawaz's state of mind can be sensed and looks like he is deeply affected. Along with the condolence message, he also shared an anecdote with fans and told them how he starred in one of a film (Alvida) directed by the late actor. Just like the title of the movie, it's sad how Irrfan has also said goodbye to the world. "Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan," a part of his post read. Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Deepika Padukone's Insta Post Reflects Her State of Mind Over The Tragic Loss of Her Piku Co-Star.

Check Out Nawazuddin's Post For The Late Actor Irrfan Khan Below:

In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films. No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema. Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 29, 2020

Well, we can totally relate to the feeling Nawaz is going through. Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the age of 53. He was last seen on the silverscreen in Homi Adajania directed Angrezi Medium which made it to the screens on March 13, but due to the lockdown could not enjoy a great theatrical run. The late actor's last rites were performed by his two sons, Ayan and Babil. Stay tuned!