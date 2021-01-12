The English singer and songwriter, Zayn Malik, has turned 28 on January 12. His fans across the world have been posting some of his childhood pictures, stills from his music videos, adorable ZiGi moments, and many other thoughtful posts on the occasion of his birthday. Son of Yaser Malik and Tricia Brannan Malik, grew up listening to his father’s urban music records. He had started writing raps when he was at school. He performed on stage for the first time when singer Jay Sean had paid a visit to his school. You’d be amazed to know, Zayn had interest to become an English teacher before he ventured into the world of music. Zayn Malik Makes His Musical Comeback with New Song 'Vibez'.

Zayn Malik is one of the most loved singers today. He is a talented artiste and his popularity knows no bounds. He has always maintained that urban music as his main musical influence. The 28-year-old hunk is known for his belting and falsetto singing techniques. He is also known for hitting high notes with his vocals. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the posts shared by fans on Twitter. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Introduce their Baby Girl To The World on Halloween 2020 and She's Dressed As Hulk.

Cute Throwback

happy 28th birthday bby i will always love you #HappyBirthdayZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/JSwvFq7B75 — ʎɯ | zayn’s bday (@tnbhdwallows) January 12, 2021

The Transformation

A Talented Soul

ZiGi Moments

#HAPPYBIRTHDAYZAYN #HappyBirthdayZaynMalik Happy Birthday Zayn You are so special to me and to all of your fans 💕 💖 Have a great day with your family. Never stop smilling because you look so cute and beautiful. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 😃😃😃 @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/fjXl3AFV2l — Itati Sosa (@ItatiSosa14) January 12, 2021

HBD Zayn

This birthday would be special for Zayn Malik as it is the first one with his baby girl. Zayn and his ladylove Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child in September 2020. Here’s wishing Zayn Malik a very happy birthday and many more wonderful moments with his loved ones and in his professional space.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).