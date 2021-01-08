Two years after he released his last album 'Icarus Falls,' former 'One Direction' member and musician Zayn Malik on Thursday (local time) released his new song 'Vibez.' The new song marks the second song of his third studio album 'Nobody Is Listening' and is also the follow-up to his single 'Better.' Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Introduce their Baby Girl To The World on Halloween 2020 and She’s Dressed As Hulk (View Picture)

The 'Pillowtalk' singer shared the update about his new song on Instagram by sharing a short part of the song. "Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!" he wrote as in the caption. Earlier on Wednesday (local time), the musician teased the track on his Instagram story with a short clip. Better Song Video: Zayn Malik Drops His First Single After Welcoming Baby Girl With Gigi Hadid and It’s About Fighting For Love

Check Out Zayn Malik's New Song Vibez:

Malik had earlier in September 2020 welcomed his first child with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.