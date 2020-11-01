Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her singer beau Zayn Malik welcomed their bundle of joy in September. And while the entire family has only posted snapshots of the little one's fingers on social media, the proud parents, on the occasion of Halloween 2020, took to Instagram to post the first picture of their baby. Well, not really. The baby was dressed up digitally as Hulk with her face covered in a Hulk gif and an added Hulk hand emoji, while the parents looked adorably at their princess. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Welcome Their 'Healthy and Beautiful' Baby Girl; The Singer Shares a First Glimpse With an Emotional Post (View Pic).

While Zayn was dressed as a student from his favourite Harry Potter house of Slytherin in a white shirt and green tie, Gigi went the video game way and dressed as a player from Valorant. What her costume also brought attention to was that Gigi is back to her supermodel figure. Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy Photoshoot In Monochromes Flaunting Her Baby Bump Is Delicate, Daring And Breathtakingly Gorgeous (View Pics).

Check Out their Picture Below:

Gigi Hadid's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As per recent reports in US Weekly, “Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together. They’ve never looked happier.” The reports also read how Gigi has “really leaned into motherhood and is enjoying every second. Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering, She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style.”

The report mentioned how work has now taken a backseat for the model who wants to spend all her time with her baby. Gigi has reportedly been “turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby,” while adding that Zayn himself “is also a very, hands-on and great dad. Zayn has been with Gigi every day, and they are closer than ever,” an insider told the portal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).