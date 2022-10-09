John Lennon was no doubt a great icon of his time. Not only was he a musical genius but also endorsed a wide variety of progressive and radical political causes, and always rallied peace. But the stance towards peace did not come without struggles and he was unfortunately assassinated by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980. However, he did leave in his wake, songs that are still remembered and loved to this day. An artist’s mark on the world is perhaps one of the most important things in their career, and John left a pretty big mark. John Lennon Biopic in Works From Bohemian Rhapsody Screenwriter.

So to celebrate not only the life that he lived while risking it all for what he believed would lead to a better future and a better world, but also his erudition and virtuosity, let’s take a look at some of his most fundamental songs that inspired music for years to come. Happy Birthday to John Lennon and may he rest in peace.

Imagine

One of the greatest pop songs that were written Imagine is a humanist plea and socialist anthem. It challenges the listener’s beliefs and asks people to imagine the destruction of property. He said, “Imagine is anti-religious, anti-conventional, anti-capitalistic… but because it is sugar-coated, it is accepted.”

Attica State

He penned Attica State, a song about the insurrection and repression of prisoners in Attica prison, and attended a concert benefit for the relatives of the slain inmates in December 1971 with Yoko Ono. The lyrics express sympathy for the prisoners killed, but also condemn the American judicial and penal system with lyrics like "Free the prisoners, jail the judges". John Lennon Birth Anniversary Special: Powerful Quotes by the Legendary Singer To Live and Love By.

Working Class Hero

This 1970 track reveals a strong political awareness of the deceptions of a class-based society. With lyrics such as “Keep you doped with religion and sex and t.v./ And you think you’re so clever and classless and free? / But you’re still fucking peasants as far as I can see” according to Lennon, it is about working-class people being processed into the middle classes, into a “machine”.

Give Peace a Chance

John Lennon told Rolling Stone Magazine that he wrote this song to be sung during demonstrations such as The Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam. The phrase “give peace a chance” came to John while answering a reporter’s question at a bed-in. He and Yoko held two, week-long bed-in sessions where they would remain in bed to protest human suffering.

