John Lennon is all set to receive a biopic as the script for it has almost neared completion. The script is being written by Anthony McCarten who is known for writing Bohemian Rhapsody. The biopic is also almost entering pre-production. The film will also feature a bunch of songs from The Beatles and a lot of Lennon's solo work as well.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

A ‘John Lennon’ biopic is nearing pre-production with a finished script from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ screenwriter Anthony McCarten. (Source: https://t.co/bmAy4NyEPO) pic.twitter.com/thWXovufuV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)