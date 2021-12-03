Talking about actresses who are extremely influential and amazing at what they do, Julianne Moore is a name that will surely pop up. Julianne Moore is one of the most highly accomplished people in Hollywood and that’s putting it lightly. Moore has had an amazing career that is still kicking ass and it’s all in due to how talented she is. Great at playing extremely vulnerable roles, Moore has a great sense of showcasing emotional baggage that translates so well on screen. Julianne Moore Birthday: 5 Movie Roles of the American Actress That Deserve To Be On Your Watchlist!

Julianne Moore has gathered a great filmography over the years that just showcases how good she is at what she does. So to celebrate her 61st birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

A Single Man (7.5)

A Single Man is the directional debut of Tom Ford and stars Colin Firth who plays the role of a gay British University professor named George Falconer. Alongside him stars Moore who plays the role of Charlotte Roberts, who tries to form a deeper relationship with George. The film was praised for its performances and overall is a great watch.

Children of Men (7.9)

Children of Men is perhaps Alfonso Cuarón at his best. Set in a dark bleak world where no children are being born and the youngest person in the whole world was just murdered, Children of Men is a harrowing tale. Moore plays the role of Julian Taylor, a leader of a group. While the role itself is short lived, it is one of the most powerful performances in the movie.

Boogie Nights (7.9)

Boogie Nights is a great insight into the adult film industry and just how the business there works. It is a great look into the spiraling of one’s life and shows the fall from greatness. Some of the best work of PTA’s career, Boogie Nights has an all-star cast that’s a highlight of the film. Moore plays the role of Maggie, an adult film actress and she does a lot of great work over here. Happy Birthday Julianne Moore: Short Cuts, Boogie Nights, Children of Men – 5 Movies to Binge Watch on Her Birthday.

Magnolia (8.0)

Magnolia is a film of interrelated characters who are in search of happiness and forgiveness in the San Fernando Valley. It stars an all-star cast which is to be expected off a PTA film and Moore stars in the role of Linda Partridge. Magnolia received critical acclaim just for ambitious it was and it succeeded in telling all those stories

The Big Lebowski (8.1)

One of the Coen Brothers’ finest works, The Big Lebowski features a guy named Lebowski who throughout the film goes through a series of bad luck when he is accidentally mistaken for a rich person, also named Lebowski. Moore plays the role of Maude Lebowski and her and Jeff Bridges’ chemistry is one of the best parts about the movie.

Julianne Moore is a great actress and if anything, this list of films will exactly prove why. With this we finish off the list and wish Julianne Moore a very happy birthday.

