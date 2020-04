Julie Bennett, The Yogi Bear Voice Actress, Dies of COVID-19 at 88

Julie Bennett (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Julie Bennett, actress who voiced cartoon character Yogi Bear's love interest has passed away from coronavirus complications. She was 88. Bennett died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here on March 31, her agent and friend Mark Scroggs confirmed, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com. Bennett started her acting career with on-screen appearances in 1950s series like "Adventures of Superman", "Leave It to Beaver", "Highway Patrol", and "The George Burns" and "Gracie Allen Show", before discovering her talent as a voiceover artist, beginning with 1960's "The Bullwinkle Show". British Comedian Eddie Large Dies of COVID-19 at 78

She lent her voice to the character of Cindy Bear on "The Yogi Bear Show" from 1961 to 1962, and later reprised her character for a 1964 spin-off film titled "Hey There, It's Yogi Bear". She continued to voice Cindy in projects, such as "Yogi's Gang", "Scooby's All-Star Laff-A-Lympics" in 1977, and "The New Yogi Bear Show" in 1988. Ellis Marsalis Jr, Jazz Music Legend, Dies of Coronavirus at 85.

Her other animation credits include names like "The Huckleberry Hound Show", "The Bugs Bunny Show", "Mister Magoo", "The Real Ghostbusters", and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series".