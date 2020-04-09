Pic With 'History Repeats Every 100 Years' Message Citing 1720 Plague, 1820 Cholera, 1920 Spanish Flu and 2020 Coronavirus is Going Viral, Know More About These Pandemics

Pandemics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the attention of everyone around the world, with people everywhere just hoping for a cure soon. The COVID 19 flu has claimed over 85,000 lives globally and the number of cases is also on a rise over a million. Amid all the lockdown situation, people are coming across interesting data, pictures, meme reference which try to predict the coronavirus situation. One such image has been going viral on social media, with a claim that 'History repeats itself every 100 years', showing the previous plagues in the year 1720, 1820, 1920 respectively. Coronavirus Reminiscent of 1720 Plague & Other Epidemics: List of Deadliest Pandemics to Hit The World in Last 300 Years.

The viral image has been shared on social media which makes a grid of four- 1720 Plague, 1820 Cholera, 1920 Spanish Flu and 2020 Coronavirus. The text at the bottom reads, "It seems that history repeats itself every 100 years." Now before you believe in all that is given in the image, let us point out to you, that although it seems to convey a pattern of a plague-like situation every 100 years, it omits a lot of data from the middle years. Fact Check: Nostradamus' Theory About Coronavirus Prediction is False, Know Truth About The Viral Image.

Here's The Viral Image:

Let us look at the mentioned diseases in a bit more detail:

1720 Plague

Known as the Great Plague of Marseille, it saw a major outbreak of bubonic plague in western Europe. The disease over 100,000 people, 50,000 in France and 50,000 in the neighbouring towns. This great outburst of plague was the last recurrence of a pandemic of bubonic plague which began in the early 14th century.

1820 Cholera

This was the first cholera pandemic (1817–1824), also known as the first Asiatic cholera pandemic or Asiatic cholera which began in a city near Calcutta, India. It then spread throughout Southeast Asia to the Middle East, eastern Africa and the Mediterranean coast. It reached China and the Mediterranean sea before subsiding. An unprecedented range, it covered almost every country in Asia. The outbreak is suspected to have begun in 1817 and its transmission ended in 1824. So this pandemic did not begin in 1820.

1920 Spanish Flu

The Spanish flu is referred as the 1918 flu pandemic which was a deadly influenza disease that infected over 500 million people! It is one of the deadliest pandemics in human history. This flu put some indigenous communities on the brink of extinction. It affected nearly a quarter of the whole population in the world and about 25 million people were killed (the number in records vary). Although the name was Spanish flu, theory records, the flu began in UK troop staging and hospital camp in Étaples in France. Like the Cholera, Spanish Flu also began much earlier than 1920. Spanish Flu: As Coronavirus Spreads, Here's All About The 1918 Influenza, Which Was The Deadliest Pandemic of 20th Century.

2020 Coronavirus

Coming to Coronavirus, the flu was reported towards the end of 2019 in China. It was not until the month of March, was it declared a pandemic. At that time, about 1,21,000 people worldwide were infected by it. Wuhan city in China was the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The disease was termed a pandemic after the virus spreading increasingly worldwide.

The viral image also ignores many other worst epidemics and pandemics that we have faced in other years like yellow fever in 1793, swine flu in 2009, Ebola epidemic in 2014 among others. So the image is just picking up of data to suit a pattern and prove a point.